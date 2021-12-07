Chris Hemsworth’s new project that takes him away from Marvel

While Marvel fans wait to see Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor joined a challenging project.

Chris Hemsworth won the public’s affection from the first moment he played Thor. After several appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the interpreter is ready for a new adventure. His next solo movie will be Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be directed by Taika Watiti and with the expected return of Natalie Portman, who will once again take on the role of Jane Foster. In this new installment, the villain will be played by Christian Bale.

As Marvel fans await the release of the fourth Thor movie, Chris Hemsworth began to focus on a new project. Apparently, this is a new and ambitious challenge, which could keep him away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while. This new production that will have the interpreter at the helm is called Limitless, and is made by National Geographic and Disney +. There, together with the actor, they will try to show the audience what the limits of the human body are.

The new project

To do Limitless, the Marvel actor had to travel the entire world. In this way, he put to the test different scientific theories and which are completely focused on the human being. “When National Geographic and Disney + asked me to do a docuseries that explores modern concepts of living longer and healthier lives, I thought it sounded fascinating. We amused ourselves by dreaming of a series of wild and ridiculous experiments illustrating how the limits of human potential are being pushed. Then they told me that I was the one who would have to do the experiments. Here we go!”, Chris Hemsworth commented on his Instagram account.

This comment was accompanied by a video, which is a small preview of Limitless. There we see how the Marvel actor is at his best, and how Thor helped him to further enhance his strength. The images show him swimming in glacial guides, hanging from a rope between mountains, dragging vehicles and also walking between skyscrapers.

This production can be seen through Disney +. Its exact release date is not yet known, but it was confirmed to arrive sometime in 2022.