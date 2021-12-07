Chris Hemsworth wants to continue playing Thor for as long as possible

When Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in July 2022, Thor will become the first member of the Avengers core team to have four solo films. But although there are already those who believe that the next tape of the god of thunder could mark the farewell of the son of Odin, Chris Hemsworth He assured that he still does not want to leave that role.

In a recent interview with The Today Show, Hemsworth was consulted about his future as Thor before reports that Tom Holland will make another trilogy of films like Spider-Man.

“How many Spider-Man has he made?” Hemsworth asked with a laugh about the number of Holland movies in the MCU. “He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three. I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe (sign for more movies) ”.

“As long as they accept me, I will appear. But I feel like that enthusiasm (for me) might be waning ”, added the actor.

Obviously the hosts of the show assured Hemsworth that there is still interest in seeing him as Thor, but the actor joked that that would only be the situation in his native Australia.

“Internationally, they may be saying, ‘Get rid of him! Get someone else! ‘”, Hemsworth joked.

While it is still not clear what will happen to the version of Thor played by Hemsworth after what will be Thor: Love and ThunderIt should be remembered that that film directed by Taika Waititi will show the transformation of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) into Thor and will also feature the debut of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder It is set for July 2022.

