Chris Hemsworth refuses to acknowledge his brother Liam

What to Chris Hemsworth he loves jokes is something that all his followers know. It leaves no one behind. Not his co-stars, not his wife Elsa Pataky nor to any of my family. And this time it was his brother’s turn Liam, whom he wanted to pretend he was unaware of with a couple of images on Instagram.

“It’s always great to interact with my fans. I recently met this young man, who reminded me of my younger self. Not because of his looks, but because of his attitude. He insisted that we looked alike and I assured him that no one else looks like me“, wrote the Australian actor in his official account with several images taken by the professional Jasin bolad.

To complete the joke, Chris even derisively gave his unrecognized brother a name. “It was nice meeting you Leon, good luck in the future“He pointed out. And Liam, younger brother of the Hemsworths (31 years old), continued with the joke, allowing himself to be photographed with a certain derision with his hat in his apparently serious photos.

Among the fans, the joke has also continued. “Well, you and this Leon have a great resemblance. I’m afraid you could be brothers“, launched a fan.” Yes, I do not see any resemblance, “said another ironically before the image that could almost be a mirror.” These fans always find similarities, “finished another with more icons of laughter.

Liam still has not responded to the provocation of his older brother, although it is usual that he also shares jokes with the rest of the family on his social accounts. For now, it seems that he will have time because the actor from ‘The Hunger Games’ he does not have any short-term projects.

Instead, Chris will be a season in Europe rolling his new installment of Tyler Rake (Extraction 2) waiting for the imminent premiere in theaters of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

