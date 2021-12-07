Chris Hemsworth proves to be a good father – El Sol de México

Chris Hemsworth is the protagonist of the day because today turns 38 and his wife Elsa Pataky did not miss the opportunity to congratulate you on this special date.

It was through her Instagram account that the actress dedicated a few beautiful words to her: “Congratulations to my favorite husband. You are my world. For many more years of laughter and happiness.”

In addition, by sharing with you the emotional congratulations of the Spanish actress, we want to celebrate the most “charming” Thor in the world by remembering some of the adorable moments in which the actor has been a super dad next to her three children, India Rose, age four, and twins Sasha and Tristan, age two.

Thanks to his Instagram account we have been able to witness the most tender part of the actor, as a parent, with photos where we can see him playing superheroes, where even one of his little ones became a trend after instead of following in the footsteps of Hemsworth and choosing to be Thor, his son preferred Superman.

Likewise, we have been able to contemplate the actor in the most tender way, and from the most intimate part of his home, asleep next to his children.

And what to say about her interpretation of Miley Cyrus with her famous song “Wrecking Ball”, where in front of the whole family including his dog to make everyone laugh.

Or how about the skateboarding classes that he has given to his daughter India, who is a sports fan like her brothers, something that they definitely got from their parents because it is well known that they are both big fans of sports activities and life fit.

It should be remembered that some time ago the artist and his wife were involved in rumors about a separation for an alleged infidelity of Chris with his co-star Pom Klementieff, Nevertheless, Elsa came out to deny the accusations against the actor and assured that “they were better than ever.”

Without a doubt, Hemsworth has proven not only to be one of the most famous superheroes internationally but also one of the most dedicated and loving parents, who despite being a celebrity, does not neglect his love for his family.