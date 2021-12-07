Chivas would give him 20 million pesos, but the salary that Sebastián Córdova would have in Brighton

Sebastián Córdova would have an offer from the Premier League

December 06, 2021 20:00

Chivas and the America would have an agreement to exchange Sebastian Cordova and Uriel Antuna where the azulcrema midfielder would have a salary close to 20 million pesos, according to Salary Sports, but before the offer of Brighton fc, Córdova must say the best offer.

According to the Salary Sports portal, in the English table of the Brighton fc the average salary oscillates at 10 million pesos, although the value is less, surely at Sebastian Cordova You must be interested in leaving for Europe.

Sebastian Cordova meets the profile required by the Premier league So that a reinforcement arrives to any team: being a player of the Mexican national team, having achieved at least 70% of the performance in his team and having achievements, Córdova has the bronze medal.

How much would the Sebastian Córdova pass cost Brighton FC?

According to W Deportes Radio, the Mexican midfielder Sebastian Cordova has a value of 10 million dollarsA value that America would accept for its youth squad, who was able to achieve something more, but after the fight with Santiago Solari.