Chivas de Guadalajara would now seek a barter with Rayados de Monterrey for Uriel Antuna

Negotiations between Chivas de Guadalajara and the America have taken a new turn: in the face of the refusal of Uriel antuna to accept the terms of the Americanist group, from the Flock they have not wanted to waste time and are already thinking about Striped as another option to barter for the midfielder.

Although the rojiblancos already have an agreement with Sebastian Cordova -who would arrive yes or yes to Akron-, Antuna’s case is more complex: the footballer has not reached an agreement with those of Coapa and also frowns on a move to the capital of Mexico, hence no given the ‘Ok’ to the operation.

With this scenario, the Chivas offices are already working on new solutions to get rid of a player they do not want in the project for him. Closing 2022. According to information from the newspaper El Informador, the rojiblancos would propose a barter in which the names of César Montes or Erick Aguirre sound.

“Among the candidates to reach Chivas in an exchange for the” Brujo “are footballers such as defender César Montes, who has been in orbit Chivas for a few years now. Another who could change stripes is Erick Aguirre, footballer who was recently signed by the Nuevo León team, but who was also the object of Chivas’ desire when he was still playing for Pachuca. “, part of the information is read.

Always and according to this same information, Michel Leaño and their coaching staff do not have Antuna despite being one of the internationals with Mexico in the rojiblanco squad. Their lack of adaptation to the club has made them look for a way out and they will take advantage of the good poster they have in Liga MX to bring in their place another element of guarantees.