Chiquimarco explodes against Brizio and arbitration for ‘no criminal’ to Dinenno

It has been two days since the Semifinal Come in Atlas and Pumas but the controversy is still in force, because the one that Pérez Durán has not scored a penalty behind the knock from Santamaría on Dinenno, is still a topic of discussion, more for Chiquimarcowho I knowe was on top of the arbitration and Arturo Brizio.

The former referee of the MX League consider that Arturo Brizio cannot justify said blow to Dinenno with the phrase that ‘the movement of the hand is natural’, Well, it is clearly seen that this is not the case; believes that he is ‘ignorant’ and also attacked Perez DuranWell, if the VAR I had already intervened was to review it carefully.

Chiquimarco charged against Brizio for the no penalty from Pumas

On TUDN’s Line of 4 show, Chiquimarco it was noticed enraged after the words of Arturo Brizio, because for him the action against Dinen was not a clear criminal, Therefore, following the regulations, the maximum penalty should have been established.

“You can’t fool the public this way, It seems to me that it is a huge penalty. The VAR opened the communication channel with the referee Pérez Durán, especially for him hurt what had Dinenno in the nose; that it is for common sense, you had to say ‘and why is it bleeding’. Brizio, don’t be fooled, we don’t suck our thumbDon’t insult our intelligence, ”Chiquimarco said.

– Line of 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) December 7, 2021

After these accusations, in the same way went against arbitration on the MX League, where he believes that honest whistles are ‘running out’ and that for the Final there will be a lot unsafety with them because some ‘They would be looking after interests’.

“The incredible thing here is that the commission says that in this action there is no infraction. It could have generated some fear in Pérez Durán to change history. Value arbiters are in danger of extinction. You must have referees convinced with the rules of the game, with the important management of the league and not caring, or giving that image perception, that you are taking care of external interests”, He sentenced.

Leon and Atlas are measured in the great Final of the MX League, where the Rojinegros are being singled out for alleged arbitration aid, since even Dinenno’s wife attacked them assuring that the actions of the whistlers ‘were very obvious’.