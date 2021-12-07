China discovers “mysterious cabin” on the moon

“Mysterious cabin” on the horizon of the Moon. | Photo: Our Space.

China’s Yutu 2 rover discovered a peculiar “cube” on the opposite side of the Moon, during an exploration in the Von Kármán crater, which he called a “Mysterious cabin”.

In the images captured by the Chinese lunar explorer, a cube-shaped protuberance is visible on the horizon that stands out from the rest of the satellite soil.

Due to its peculiar “square” shape, the outreach program of the China National Space Administration, Our Space, referred to her as a “Mysterious cabin”.

According to the Administration, it is probable that the “Cube” of the Moon be a relatively new impact crater, so that the “lunar cube” could be a rock excavated during the impact; which is a phenomenon previously observed on the Moon.

Marking of the “cube” discovered by the China rover. | Photo: Our Space.

In this regard, the Chinese Administration joked saying:

“Is it a house built by aliens after the crash landing? Or is it the pioneer spacecraft of the predecessors to explore the Moon?“

The mystery about “Mysterious Cabin” on the Moon Discovered by China Rover It will be solved until Yutu 2 can close the intermediate distance of 80 meters to study it closely, which will take two to three months.

That’s partly because the solar-powered rover must be turned off during the lunar night, which lasts two weeks, as well as when the Sun is directly overhead, to avoid overheating.

In addition, the explorer needs to travel slowly, navigating the dangerous lunar terrain that is full of debris and craters.

The “cube” of the Moon was discovered on Yutu 2 operating day 36, since his moon landing in January 2019.

Yutu, the Chinese rover and its rare discoveries

The “mysterious cabin” on the Moon discovered by Yutu 2, the Chinese rover, It is not the only oddity discovered. In 2019, he found a rare substance described as “gel-like”; that could be formed by some violent impact, like a meteorite that crashed against the Moon.