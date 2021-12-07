Charlie Cox will be Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Millennium Digital

As Marvel Studios loses beloved characters from the stature of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and figures of the universe like Scarlett Johansson find themselves with an uncertain future, Kevin Feige and his team work to have casts liked by fans, and now Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil, but this time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previously, the actor who gave life to Matt Murdock had dated Daredevil and The Defenders in a collaboration for Netflix But now the character will be taken to the popular film and television saga that contains dozens of stories based on comics.

It should be noted that he had already ‘flirted’ with the possibility that he would make the leap from the character to the cinema, since there were rumors that placed him as part of the cast of the expected Spiderman no way home, however, has not yet received official confirmation from Sony Pictures., distributor of the feature film.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In interview for CinemaBlend, the usually mysterious Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios, confirmed in an unusual way the presence of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Marvel.

“If you saw Daredevil in the next few things, Charlie Cox, yes, he would be the actor who plays Daredevil. Where do we see that, how do we see that, when will we witness that, we’ll see“, he assured.

With this, it becomes completely clear that Cox is being considered for projects within Marvel Studios, but there is no clue as to what his first appearance could be..

