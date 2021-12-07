Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil to Marvel, according to Kevin Feige

There are actors who are a specific character. It’s hard to see Wolverine in someone else other than Hugh jackman, as is also the case with Charlie cox and Daredevil, but there is good news surrounding this masked one.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently confirmed that the neighbor from hell’s kitchen will be back from the hand of who played him by three seasons on Netflix.

The producer affirmed to Cinemablend that Charlie Cox will be Matt murdock in future work with the studios, but did not reveal more details about it and his statements were open:

“Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that remains to be seen,” said Kevin Feige regarding the Daredevil that this actor did and that faced in his series Kingpin, one of the villains that everyone spoke about in the last week due to a suspicion in the series Hawkeye.

Added to this are the leaks that occurred weeks ago of the next film Spider-man: No Way Home, where in some scenes it was seen Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with the lawyer from the Hellkitchen neighborhood.

Charlie Cox played this vigilante between 2015 and 2018, opening the door to more superhero productions and drawing attention to Matt Murdock, according to sites like Collider.

Charlie Cox declined to mention anything about it when questioned in an interview with Forbes, ensuring that he did not want to ruin anything for the fans. “I do not know what is going to happen. I really don’t know, ”he said.

In the past Daredevil already had a movie from the hand of Ben affleck. It was in February 2003 that the acting star played Hellkitchen’s lawyer. That tape also featured Jennifer garner (Elektra) and Michael Clark Duncan (Kingpin).