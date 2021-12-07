Cardi B’s luxurious new gift to her two-year-old daughter

Fashion has always been something very important for artists, both actors and singers, and there are those who, beyond going to parades or being aware of the latest trends, also launch their own brands. In the case of Cardi B, her hobby is so intense that she is instilling in her daughter Kulture, just two years old, that passion for signatures. The last gift he has given her has been a Dior bag that has caused all kinds of comments.

And this is not the first time that the rapper decides to give her daughter clothes and accessories worthy of the best pockets. And although the girl is very small and unable to differentiate if a product is a signature or not, Cardi B does not stop buying her exclusive garments at prices impossible for a regular economy.





Read also

Drafting

Famous was the video of Kulture’s birthday in which her father, rapper Offset, handed her a package that she opened with all the emotion of a baby her age. However, discovering what was inside it, his interest waned and he put the object aside to go play. What was it about? A Birkin bag valued at $ 8,000.

The video sparked debate on social media as many commented on whether such a gift was appropriate for a two-year-old girl. It was Cardi B herself who ended the discussion in her own way, with bombshell statements that made her position clear.

Read also

“When celebrities buy their kids jewelry, people say, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy.’ Yes, they only care about toys and candy, but kids go out The street. Children go to restaurants, children go to elegant places. Famous children step on red carpets, “he said, making it clear that this luxury bag was a necessity for his daughter.

Well, now he has repeated the move, although this time he has chosen a slightly cheaper object. Cardi B has bought a Dior bag from little Kulture, an accessory valued at $ 4,212, and she wanted her followers to see it with some photos of the girl.

Now, that was not the only thing that stood out at Kulture as she was wearing UGG boots and Chanel earrings valued at $ 439. The shopping day was productive: Cardi B spent $ 26,600 on seven bags and a bracelet for her daughter, a ridiculous figure for the $ 84.5 million the rapper has amassed.

Givenchy, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel are just some of the brands that, at two years old, Kulture is used to. Despite the fact that some of her followers have shouted in the sky for the gifts to the creature, Cardi B has not hesitated to boast of how pampered she has her little girl.