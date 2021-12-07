Camila Cabello falls in love with the delicacy of chiffon in polka dots print

Camila Cabello is a talented Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress full of great gifts for the art as she has been demonstrating in her extensive career since she was fifteen years old. In the past month, He surprised us with the fatal news that his relationship with Shawn Mendes was ending, causing an explosion for the media and for the followers of both who quickly showed their sadness for this sad news.

But, as the beautiful Camila Cabello had explained, is that she was not feeling well with her mental health, she had anxiety and stress carrying on his shoulders and that did not allow him to maintain a healthy and happy relationship next to his now ex Shawn mendeYes, because of that she preferred to take time alone to find herself and enjoy what she really needs, which ultimately comes to be peace and her own solitude.

All that said, our fashion radar was looking for an outfit that would grab their attention and came across Camila Cabello’s incredible dress. This image that the beautiful singer posted on her Instagram network made a living reference to Christmas, as she could be seen with the silver decorations next to a Christmas tree. Her beautiful dress was quite a majesty worthy of all respect for fashion, well he had thin all-over pleats with the delicate chiffon texture and in a polka dot print (polka dot pattern) with a white background and black polka dots. This incredible outfit could not be worn alone, because her hairstyle with a medium tail and nails baby hair in the form of waves glued to the front of the face gave the most determined look poelegant and sophisticated. Without a doubt, the make up with silver shadows, the extremely pronounced eyebrows and eyelashes and a glossy as lipstick would give the final touch to the tremendous styling that the talented young Camila Cabello wore and surprised.

The delicacy of chiffon on trend

Opting for chiffon next summer becomes a perfect key, due to its lightness, comfort and freshness to wear it in any type of garment.

