Camila Cabello falls in love with a pompous white polka dot dress

The cuban He surprised tonight, since he left more than one of his followers with their mouths open, this after he published a sensational outfit through his Instagram account, since he fell in love when wearing a pompous polka dot dress.

Camila Cabello is one of the most talented artists, who is always very active on her social networks, especially on her Instagram account, where she shares little ones. fragments of her life, as well as beautiful outfits that highlight her beauty.

This time she fell in love with a pompous black polka dot dress, which features bare shoulders and a delicate corset, in addition to a long and lush skirt, to which she added transparent black gloves that combined perfectly.

A garment made her look very elegant. Her hair was tied up in a low ponytail, while her makeup It was made up of silver shadows, black liner, and lip gloss only. The singer added some small diamond earrings.

In this series of Photographs They also transmitted their Christmas spirit, since he is posing next to a Christmas tree, in addition to the fact that in the first photograph he is admiring the beauty of a silver sphere, an image in which elegance dazzles.

Camila Cabello accompanied this publication with a pleasant invitation, “Join us tonight at 10pm at @nbc for #ChristmasInTheCity”, a magical night with the famous singer Michael buble. His followers did not hesitate for a moment to comment on these beautiful images, so the section was filled with many compliments and hearts.

In addition to this majestic event, Camila Cabello has just confirmed that she will be present on the tour of Coldplay, so he will participate in the first concert in Lima, Peru, one of the destinations of the English band. It will undoubtedly be an exciting and beautiful event, since after two years without activities of this type, they will inaugurate the National Stadium.

The appointment will be on September 20, 2022, a event for the one with less than a year to go, what a thrill. We are sure that by that time, Camila Cabello will have already given us much to talk about about her career, many more simple to her career.

We will continue to monitor your Instagram account, as we wait for news like this from fantastic Like the one I mentioned above, in addition to the beautiful outfits that she boasts, with which she undoubtedly steals glances and falls in love, I was delighted with the beauty of her dress.