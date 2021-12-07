Camila Cabello and her sustainable Dalmatian dress

A few weeks ago the singer published a statement about her break with her partner for two years. We learn from that, the one that consists in that after love there can be love.

What happens is that it transforms and acquires another color, direction. There is nothing better than wishing the best from the heart to someone you have truly loved. And another reality is that life goes on, and that the world also.

And Camila Cabello is preparing for Christmas with a dress that has given a lot to talk about. We tell you what we wrote in his day, because Madame de Rosa and Camila, they make the same bet.

Madame de Rosa and Camila Cabello: the same dress

“December 9. That day we will run to H&M, virtually and in real life, to see if we can take home some of the quirks of the party collection that H&M has made with Ib Kamara, Madonna’s stylist. A capsule made up of sustainable garments that we dream of brand new in our Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve looks. It is the closest to the haute couture ‘low cost’ that we will be this year. Their prom dresses they are simply a scandal. Jewels from the wardrobe that Madame de Rosa has already had the luck to release, to give long teeth to all her followers. Ángela Rozas Saiz, the nurse who manages the popular Instagram profile, has worn the Dalmatian dress from H&M Circular Design Story, title under which the clothes for which we will have to wait until next Thursday the rest of the mortals is included “.

And, for various reasons, the sustainability and the promotion of the collection, now Camila Cabello wears the same dress to receive Christmas, and it is a marvel.

