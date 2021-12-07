Britney Spears expresses her frustrations in a parody of what she experienced in therapy

Britney Spears is getting creative on her Instagram account, posting a mind-blowing parody Thursday night that reveals some of the frustrations she faced while under guardianship.

The “Lucky” singer was released from the legal settlement on November 12, after spending nearly 14 years with others directing her life.

In his caption on the social networking site, he criticizes the therapy he had to do “against [su] will ”, indicating that she performed it“ 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … that’s not a lie ”, assuming the expenses. Then he emphasizes: “It would be fair for me to dedicate my life to the parodies of the wonderful therapist !!!”

The video shows the singer talking about what therapy sessions were like from her point of view. In a hot pink crop top and dark skinny jeans, she plays the therapist, a person or people she clearly didn’t respect very much.

“Hello. So, as your therapist today, I’m here to ask you some questions. I’m not here to bother you. I just want her to be completely relaxed. Just relax. I do the work, ”Spears says, gesturing intentionally with her hands.

“I’m here to help her,” she mentions as the camera zooms in on her in the video. “Key number one. Relax. Relax totally. LIE DOWN. Do what you have to do. Just a couple of questions. Do not worry about that. Everything will be fine”.

“Hmm, but the psychosis of what’s going on in your head kind of happens in mine too, so we just need to clear these blocks, you know what I mean? Make the path clear, do you understand? ”Spears says showing fake smiles, as the movements of her hand grow larger and more demonstrative, clearing the space in front of her. “So that you can read it well, you can read me well, and I can do my job. That’s what it’s all about. I need to do my job for you. To help you succeed. “

“Yes, I’m feeling fine,” he answers flatly as the video shows Spears lying stiffly on the couch in a different and drab outfit. “I had a great year. I’m having a fantastic few days. “

But the “therapist” responds: “I think we have to figure out some things. Are you breathing well? Are you eating well? Are you okay every day and what time do you go to sleep at night? Because I am here to help you. So that’s key number one. I am here to help you ”.

Spears explains in her caption that what comes next – an outburst of profanity that cannot be cited now at high volume, with a burp thrown just in case – “it’s me celebrating … it’s clearly ENDED because my medication is working. America!!!”.

It’s unclear when or where the frustration-fueled parody was filmed, as Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari flew out of town in a private jet Wednesday, to an undisclosed beach location, where they were celebrating her birthday. singer.

Spears turned 40 on Thursday.

If you want to read this article in Spanish, click here.

