Brighton from the Premier League to sign Sebastián Córdova

The future of Sebastian Cordova remains a mystery. The truth is that it seems to be far from the America and if their arrival is not achieved ChivasIt seems that the Mexican midfielder would be signed by a Premier League team.

Córdova no longer has the trust of Santiago Solari and for that, the America has accepted an exchange with Uriel Antuna from Chivas. However, the ‘Brujo’ himself is the one who has stopped the negotiations due to a series of conditions that he has set if he reaches Coapa.

Sebastián Córdova would reach the Premier League

According to information from the English media, the Brighton of the Premier league has noticed Sebastian Cordova. There is even talk that the club would already have an agreement with him America, although they are waiting for the resolution of the exchange with Chivas.

The dream of Cordova it has always been to get to European football. He was even criticized by the fans of America for the attitude he took upon his return from Los Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he conquered the bronze medal, since he seemed to have his mind set on the Vijeo Continent.

The numbers of Sebastián Córdova

Upon his return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Sebastian Cordova He had an injury that deprived him of minutes. However, when he recovered, he no longer received as many minutes and different sources indicated that it was due to a drop in level.

In the last Scream Mexico Opening 2021, the Eagles ’10’ played 10 games, including the last two of the league. He could barely score three goals and could not avoid the painful elimination of the azulcremas in front of Pumas, in the Quarter finals.

The rise of Sebastian C´órdova with America it was meteoric. From being a young man who was just making his debut, he received the weight of the American offensive and in total, he has played 99 games, in which he has scored 16 goals and has provided eight assists.

