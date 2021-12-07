Boycott of China: United States decides not to send delegates to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China.

The United States announced on Monday a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics to be held in February 2022 in Beijing, China.

The White House said no official delegation will be sent to the Games due to the worries by supposed violations of human rights on ChinaAlthough American athletes will be able to compete and will have official support.

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the event.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the boycott on Monday and said that while American athletes will haveton the “full support” of the government, the administration will not contribute to the “fanfare” of the Olympics.

