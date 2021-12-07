Bodega Aurrerá is a victim of Mexican gambling for this Bimbo product

Bodega Aurrerá has been a victim of Mexican gambling through a user who made a “complaint” about the establishment.

Through a tweet, a user decided to troll the brand using one of the Bimbo brand products.

On social media, Bodega Aurrerá has been the victim of Mexican gambling thanks to the ingenuity of a consumer who, in the store, found a “Sin Orillas” Bimbo Bread.

There are few cases where users on social networks troll brands, companies or Internet personalities, but when something like this happens, it usually has a great impact on the part of other Internet users.

And it is that, in itself, different “disciplines” very peculiar to the Mexican come together -in this case-, ways of being that, culturally, are deeply rooted through old practices that are already part of our daily life.

The facts

An example of this is albur, a very typical language in Mexican culture, which has evolved day by day, adapting to new trends and new virtual or digital scenarios.

In that sense, we have witnessed how some people take advantage of spaces such as television, radio, the internet (social networks) to troll whoever they leave.

This is precisely what has happened with Bodega Aurrerá, since, through a user, the brand was a victim of Mexican gambling thanks to one of the Bimbo brand products.

The user, who calls himself @kellypeto, shared the image of a Bimbo product that was found in one of the many branches of Bodega Aurrerá in the state of Nayarit. It is about the “Sin Orillas” Bimbo Bread, a situation that he took advantage of to, through an ingenious tweet, albure or troll the brand.

Hello @WineryAurrera I want to report Alma Marcela from the Nayarit branch, I was looking for one of these breads, and when I asked for the one without borders, he physically attacked me pic.twitter.com/BHa3rfLXYK – mr orange (@kellypeto) December 6, 2021

Although it has been reported as a “complaint”, the truth is that it is a case of albur in which, apparently, the Community Manager of Bodega Aurrerá could not catch it and his response (because he did respond to the tweet) has been cause of ridicule for some users who also commented on said publication.

Hello, @kellypeto! We are sorry for what happened, please write to us via DM for all the details. We remain on the lookout. – Bodega Aurrera (@BodegaAurrera) December 6, 2021

Hahahahaha no mms – Ricardo Montalbo ??? (@PredicatorM) December 7, 2021

The importance of communication in social networks

As we mentioned above, currently, social networks are that great stage where all possible forms of expression coexist.

Of course, conversations of all kinds occur, from complaints and arguments or fights that are often meaningless, but there are also situations that attract attention and that do not carry a malicious intention, but rather to create a bit of humor.

In this sense, it is known that not all people agree or agree with the sense of humor of other users, which, in extreme cases, has led to cancellations in social networks, lawsuits on the network and all kinds of practices that, today, they are very common.

Starting from the latter, we enter one of the most common practices in social networks, where the so-called “Culture of Cancellation” has found a refuge and, moreover, has been consolidating little by little.

However, beyond reaching these types of extremes, what the user shows us today @kellypeto is that the conversation with brands can go beyond complaints, suggestions and others, but rather an interaction where funny or witty elements are part of the conversation.

There are cases in which, after being whitewashed or trolled, brands respond in the same way, a fact that speaks to how important it is for brands to maintain a diversified communication channel with consumers.

