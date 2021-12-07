Bitcoin payroll payments expand among executives and athletes

The bitcoin (BTC) payroll company BitWage, has successfully processed the first payroll payments through the Lightning network, allowing totally instant shipments and practically without commissions.

In a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the company confirmed the first payments with bitcoin through the Lightning network, to the CEO of the Bitnob company, Bernard Parah, and to the American soccer player Alex Crognale.

The payment was made in collaboration with ACINQ who provided its infrastructure on the Lightning network to ensure sufficient liquidity at the time of shipment. In addition, BitWage also partnered with the company Voltage, which is responsible for sending the funds.

According to 1ML data, the ACINQ node is the largest in the entire Lightning network, with a capacity of 30 BTC. Source: 1ML.

Soccer football player Alex Crognale said he used the Wallet of Satoshi for receiving funds. It is a self-custody wallet that allowed the player to keep their private keys safe.

For the CEO of Bitnob “time is money.” With payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network, users can have their funds available almost immediately after the payment has been sent. In matters of international payments, there are no delays when receiving the BTC.

BitWage is a company dedicated to the field of payroll payments with cryptocurrencies. Among its services, it offers employers the possibility of canceling payments in fiat money, while the platform takes care of the conversion and dispatch to employees. Since 2015, this company has been working with sending payroll payments using bitcoin on-chain, with the adoption of the Lightning network being its most recent update.

Remote work and payments in bitcoin

Remote work has been around for a while, however, the pandemic has been the trigger for working from home to become a normality. For many it was perhaps a shock in their routines, for others just another job.

Behind this form of remote work a new reality was born: many people currently carry out work in other countries without leaving their living room.

This situation brought with it a problem: international payments. Paying through traditional banking can be a problem when it comes to transcontinental payments. Payment providers such as PayPal were initially a solution, but because it is a private platform, many users did not fully trust to leave their savings there, in addition to the commissions they charge.

Bitcoin solves this. As is the case with the services offered by BitWage. International payments are no different from any other on Bitcoin. No paperwork or waiting times, just share the wallet address and you’re done. Bitcoin makes it easy for workers to get paid.