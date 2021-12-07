Billie Eilish returns to self-directing in ‘Male fantasy’, watch her video and lyrics here | Videos | Music

As much as he does it over and over again, it never ceases to amaze us. In addition to giving life to one of the best record works of 2021, Billie eilish She is also able to get behind the camera to direct herself in the video for Male fantasy, the sixth song with which she presents her most recent studio album: Happier than ever.

In addition to the song that gives the album its name, the American soloist has already presented Therefore I am, Your power, Lost cause and NDA all of them with the signature in the direction of the artist herself. A 100% sure way to guarantee yourself the creative freedom you talk about so much in your promotional interviews.

A task for which it has also been recognized. And is that Happier than ever nominated for the Grammy for Best Album of the Year and Happier than ever for Best Music Video. The singer has been able to create a powerful audiovisual proposal in which she shows her way of seeing and understanding the world.

“Directing and editing this video has been a real joy” wrote Billie Eilish in the presentation of the video of the song with which she continues to reel off her second LP. “And the best experience from start to finish. Look at it, look at it, look at it and I hope you enjoy it.”

A video in which we see Billie Eilish performing various tasks in a completely empty house that becomes a metaphor for loneliness after a breakup. The song really addresses pornography from a very critical point of view: “I decided that it was a good idea for one of my songs to talk honestly about pornography, because it is something uncomfortable to talk about. Pornography can make you feel violated and good at the same time. time, and this conversation turned into music. It was difficult to write because we wanted it to be as revealing as possible. “