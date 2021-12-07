Better.com: the US company that laid off 900 employees in a meeting for Zoom

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Man looking at laptop stressed

Image source, Getty Images

It started with an invitation to a meeting by Zoom and ended with a massive layoff.

“If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off,” Vishal Garg, chief executive of the mortgage firm, told about 900 employees. Better.com, on the call, which was later shared on social media.

The fact has raised questions in the country among those who consider that the company used a “harsh” and “cold” and “unethical” method to terminate the contract of its employees, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

The number of laid off employees represents 15% of the company’s payroll.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker