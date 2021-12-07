‘Barry Seal’, Tom Cruise’s 80s action to watch on Netflix

Tom Cruise is one of the Hollywood actors most deserving of the title of movie star of the last three decades. He is approaching his 60th birthday frozen in time as the perfect protagonist of any saga that requires a somewhat charismatic hero, quite fit, with an inimitable smile, the occasional aerial acrobatics and an audience that never turns its back on him. Always involved in his productions, Cruise has never dropped the quality of his star sagas. While others are dedicated to exploiting the product to the fullest, blockbuster fans know that if Tom Cruise does something he does it well. Of course, Cruise has starred in movies like Magnolia, Rain Man, Eyes Wide Shut or Jerry maguire, but he will always be the Ethan Hunt of Mission Impossible. A saga that approaches its seventh and eighth installments without being noticed; we would say more, without being able to say that his fifth is worse than his second, or his sixth than his first.

Netflix

Of course, Cruise has also taken advantage of the fact that he has to make fewer and fewer excuses to be allowed to fly high aloft in planes to pull the continuation of Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick. However, we admit that no one is perfect and neither is Tom Cruise. In recent years, beyond the different notable deliveries of Mission Impossible, we don’t have many reasons to remember Oblivion or Jack reacher. We do have reasons to forget The Mummy and Night and day. However, in the meantime Tom Cruise, bangs in the wind, parachute jump and an intense gaze pointing, you may have missed two of his essentials. Yes one is On the edge of tomorrow, which is also on Netflix. Now however we want to talk about Barry Seal: The Dealer, the next film that he starred in, directed by Doug Ligman and that, in addition to being one of his most notable titles since the beginning of the century, is one of the few times in which Cruise does … we will say plain and simple, a scoundrel.

Barry seal tells the unknown story of the pilot who gives the film its name and who, by chance in life, began working as a spy plane in South America for the CIA and ended up being the official trafficker for the United States of the drug empire that Jorge built Ochoa and Pablo Escobar. Doug Ligman and Cruise manage to create a fast-paced action movie without heroes or shootouts, of spies without intricate plots or investigations. The story is so crazy that what ends up making the film really exciting is the lightness with which both show the future of the protagonist. Seal simply gets bored at work, and decides to change of scene without telling his wife. There is neither excessive debate nor great marital problems, not even a great strain on Seal’s mind. The best of Barry seal it is like its tropical, Caribbean landscapes.

Netflix

With her sunglasses and little smile, Barry seal lives flying over submachine guns and fleeing anti-drug planes less seriously than Maverick took his internship in Top gun. And that suits the film very well, because at the end of the day it is a portrait of a scoundrel that we cannot excuse but that cannot be disliked either. Barry, as you can imagine, ended up with a fleet of planes hiding so many wads of bills that they would not even fit in Uncle Scrooge’s safe.

It is, therefore, a story about drug trafficking away from hangings, torture and police investigations with boards full of photos. It is a story about the man who made everything possible, riding like someone who takes a ride on a weekend. It is that clarity, even in moments where the danger of death looms, and much, that makes Barry Seal: The Dealer one of the most special, light and exciting films that we can see on Netflix. Of course, it may make us want to travel to the Caribbean.

Netflix

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io