Banksy offers help to turn British jail into art center

London, Dec 6 (Prensa Latina) The elusive British graffiti artist Banksy has offered to raise millions of pounds for a campaign that seeks to transform the prison where Oscar Wilde was held, and which is now in disuse, into an art center.

According to the local press, the artist, whose true identity is unknown, promised to contribute 10 million pounds sterling (about 12 million dollars) for the eventual transformation of the Reading prison, in the English county of Berkshire, into a “refuge of art”.

The funds, the Sunday Times said, would come from the sale of the stencil Banksy used in the work he painted on one of the walls surrounding the prison last March.

The painting shows a prisoner who escapes from prison hanging from a rope made of sheets and from which a typewriter also hangs, which is why it is believed to be a tribute to Wilde by the anonymous street artist.

The renowned Irish playwright and poet (1854–1900) was locked up in Reading between 1895 and 1897, after being found guilty of gross indecency after his homosexuality was confirmed.

Actors Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh, Kate Winslet and Natalie Dormer are among the artists also supporting the initiative to turn the old jail into an art gallery.

The prison, which ceased to function as such in 2014, is built on land previously occupied by a medieval abbey founded by King Henry I, and the remains of the monarch are believed to be buried in the area now occupied by the car park o under the walls.