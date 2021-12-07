Atlas, Leon and the combination of the only title in 1951

Have passed 70 very long years from the title most recent of Atlas, which occurred precisely with the combination that the Guadalajara team now requires. Coincidentally, the Fox title in 1951 It happened because a Rojinegro triumph it was combined with a defeat of the Lion.

The Atlas achieved his first and so far only championship on the penultimate day of the 1950-51 season, when there were only 12 participating teams, one of them the Saints of San Sebastián de León. Other clubs that were active in the Mexican First Division at that time they were the Gold, the Mars and the Tampico, as well as the surviving Chivas, América, Puebla, Necaxa, Atlante and León.

Los Rojinegros reached the penultimate matchday, number 21, with the possibility of being champions as long as they beat Chivas and León fell with Veracruz. And so it happened, for the Atlas won 1-0 against his maximum rival from Guadalajara with a goal from the Tico Edwin Cubero through a penalty on April 22, 1951, while the León also lost by the minimum against Veracruz.

At that time, the champion was defined by the sum of points in the General Table, where Atlas had 30. Although León was the only one who reached the penultimate date with a chance to fight for the title against Atlas, the Panzas Verdes were not runners-up because they also lost on the last day against Gold.

It was so second place ended up being Atlante with 29 points, despite the fact that on Matchday 21 they defeated Mars 6-0 and on Matchday 22 they did the same by 2-1 over Atlas, which had already secured the title. Atlante was followed by Necaxa with 28 units, as well as by León with 26 and Chivas with 25.

History of the Atlas in Finals

Now, Diego Cocca’s pupils hope that the second title will be given with the same combination: red-black triumph and emerald fall, in which it will be the first Final of the Guadalajara in this century, since the most recent one dates from Summer 99, when they fell on penalties against Toluca in the capital of Mexico.

Before that, the Foxes were almost champions in 1966 when they added 40 points, just two less than América, when the Liguillas did not yet exist.

The next Sunday will be first Round Final at the Atlas’ home, because the other one in which he was local in the decisive match was Copa MX. In 1996 he fell in the Final of that tournament on penalties against Tigres, in addition to which he also lost the 2013 Apertura Final against Morelia at the Morelos Stadium.

What was the world like in 1951?

Seven decades ago the world was radically different from now, not only in sports but also in political and social terms. An example of this was that in February of that year the Argentine president, Juan Domingo Perón, inaugurated the first Pan American Games in history.

Too That year, Televisa’s “Canal de las Estrellas” began broadcasting., then Televimex, when its first program was a baseball game from the Delta Park, which later became the Social Security Park and currently the Delta Park shopping center.