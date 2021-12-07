Astronomers reveal why the solar system could be shaped like a croissant

Using a computer model of simulations of the heliosphere, the researchers studied the effect neutral hydrogen particles have on the shape of this protective magnetic bubble.

A recent study published in the Astrophysical Journal reveals why the heliosphere, the bubble that protects the solar system from the powerful cosmic radiation emanating from supernovae, would be shaped like a croissant.

Unlike most models that suggest that this magnetic force field is shaped like a “long-tailed” comet, last year scientists determined that the heliosphere it could be shaped like a strange cosmic croissant or even a donut.

This protective bubble takes this form due to neutral hydrogen particlesSo called because they have equal amounts of positive and negative charge, with no net charge, flowing from outside the solar system, the new study, led by Merav Opher, a professor of astronomy at Boston University, concluded.

Using a computational model of simulations of the heliosphere, the researchers discovered the effect these neutral particles had on their shape.

By removing the neutral particles from the model, the scientists observed that the jets from the Sun became super stable. On the contrary, when you put them back, “things started to bend and the central axis began to move, which means that something inside the heliospheric jets is becoming very unstable,” explains Opher in a statement.

That instability would cause disturbances in the jets emanating from our Sun, thus causing the heliosphere to split and take the shape of a croissant, the experts concluded.

Specifically, the presence of neutral particles colliding with the heliosphere triggers the phenomenon known to physicists as Rayleigh-Taylor instability, which occurs when two fluids of different densities collide. Lighter materials push against heavier materials creating irregular shapes, such as happens when oil is suspended over water.

According to astronomers, the new finding could help better understand the solar system’s radiation environment outside the protective magnetic field of Earth and the atmosphere.