Art Basel Miami 2021: a good indicator of the recovery of world art – Art and Theater – Culture

Challenge and optimism were the two words that best drew the start of the Miami Art Week, which closed on Sunday with solid sales (a Picasso sold for $ 20 million) and attended by thousands of visitors from around the world.

And it is that the best tribute to the artistic world, to the human need for emotional and direct contact with creations, is to move forward, betting on the return of fairs and face-to-face exhibitions after the pandemic has stopped.

That was the challenge accepted by Art Basel Miami Beach, the main fair of the Week, which concluded with “significant sales in all market sectors throughout the exhibition” from December 2 to 4 in the Miami Beach Convention Center, according to the balance disclosed by the organization.

The fair, the largest art event on the American continent, “reaffirmed its position as an exceptional cultural event in the Americas that attracts important collectors and institutions from 72 countries“said the institution in a statement.

More than 60,000 visitors -In 2019 there were 81,000- they went through Art Basel. Diego Costa Peuser, executive director of Pinta Miami, one of the many satellite fairs that populate Miami Art Week, assured that the results of the exhibition have been “excellent”, both due to the presence of collectors and the public and sales.

So far, the top-selling work appears to be a 1967 Picasso, “Mousquetaire et Femme a la Fleur,” sold by the Helly Nahmad gallery at Art Basel and sold for nearly $ 20 million.

Solid sales

The excitement and big sales began early, on the same day as the fair’s premiere, with a work by British street artist Bansky, “Charlie Brown,” which sold for more than $ 4 million, a painting in which the popular character from the comic strips appear with a cigarette in his mouth and a can of gasoline in one hand.

Among the latest acquisitions over a million dollars is “Untitled 1” (1999) by the Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu, for which an anonymous buyer paid 3.95 million dollars, the same amount that the new owner had to pay. from “It took me years to learn the right attitude (2002), by the American abstract painter Mark Bradford.

Two paintings by American Mary Lovelace O’Neal were also sold during Miami Art Week for $ 500,000 each, according to the Artsy.net portal.

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach brought together 253 outstanding international galleries from 36 countries with all security protocols and sanitary measures. A return to the face-to-face format that, according to Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director, also brought to a fair “more diverse than ever” the novelty of four galleries from Africa.

Despite the fact that the numbers of public attendance are somewhat lower than in past editions (about 80,000 people in the 2018 and 2019 appointments), the fair says goodbye this year with the certainty of having met their expectations.

Among the sensations this year is the children’s painter Andrés Valencia, a Californian only 10 years old, who has sold practically all the work he presents at the Art Miami fair.

Last Saturday, Valencia painted a painting live with the artist Bradley Theodore at one of the Art Miami events that cut off a large audience.

EFE