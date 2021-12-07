arrives with Members Wallet, the successor to Samsung Pay

Samsung has officially launched Members Wallet in Mexico, the spiritual successor to Samsung Pay, along with its first digital debit card in partnership with Santander and Mastercard.

Both products were presented in June, and are now available to the general public. The first is about the Members Wallet electronic wallet and the second is the Samsung Santander digital debit card, which all users can request in a few minutes directly from the electronic wallet app.

The digital debit card will be available immediately, it will live inside the Members Wallet and can be used to make payments online and in stores via NFC.

The Members Wallet app will be available for download from the Galaxy Store of all Samsung devices, and in the future you will be able to manage other bank cards of the user, says Samsung.

The digital debit card is also the beginning of the alliance between Samsung, Santander and Mastercard, since they ensure that the physical card will soon be requested, for example in cases when the Samsung smartphone does not have NFC technology for payments in establishments, and also a digital credit card will be available.





The differentiating aspect of Members Wallet and the new digital debit card is in the exclusive benefits for Samsung users, among which are listed from cash-back in purchases, without opening commissions, cash withdrawals without a card, even discounts in Samsung Care + and in purchases in physical and online Samsung Stores, access to exclusive discounts, pre-sales for new Samsung devices, among others.

In addition, as Mastercard is another ally, it also offers benefits such as discounts on entertainment, flights, food, transportation, preferential attention in service centers and purchase protection.