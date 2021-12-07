Ariel Holan, the hockey coach who has León in the Liga MX Final

They say that foreign technicians fail in the MX League because they don’t know the way … Well, that theory has just failed. Ariel holan came to Mexican soccer in May 2021 and only seven months later he has the Lion in a new Final, which would represent his ninth league title in case of defeating Atlas.

The Argentine arrived as a stranger to the fans, but with the mission to keep La ‘Fiera’ in the fight for the titles. A year ago, emeralds outnumbered Pumas to embroider the eighth star on his shield, although still with many restrictions due to COVID-19.

Ariel Holan is already 180 minutes away from writing his name in the history books and his style of play is praised by the experts. The effectiveness and the way of keeping the ball, as well as being aggressive, was labeled by Christian Martinoli as ‘The Mechanical Lemon’, in reference to the Netherlands National Team that had Johan Cruyff as a figure.

Who is Ariel Holan?

Ariel Holan was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and ventured into field hockey as a coach. His success was so great that even led the Uruguayan Women’s National Team to the bronze medal from the 2003 Pan American Games.

In that same year, he tried his luck in soccer hand in hand with Jorge Burruchaga. At that time he served as a collaborator in the Sarandí Arsenal, but it also passed through Estudiantes de la Plata and Independiente de Avellaneda.

Ariel Holan’s first opportunity as technical director came with Defense and Justice, replacing Darío Franco. In that club he made history by qualifying for the first time to an international tournament: the 2017 South American Cup.

Later more doors were opened to him in clubs like Independent, Catholic University of Chile and Santos of Brazil, which is your most recent computer. His contract was marked until 2013, although the poor results led him to resign and he said goodbye with 4 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses.

Another point that did not convince the Mexican fan when Ariel holan arrived in Mexico, is that he was never a professional footballer. However, the strategist has always sought to prepare in the best way to nourish his teams with experience and knowledge. All that, he has today in another Final with León and with a Leagues Cup title in his hands.

“I owe hockey more than 20 years of training as a coach. Some of us are not lucky enough to have played professional soccer. I do not pay attention to whether I have played soccer professionally or not; I stop at what I can offer to a team and see if I am prepared every day to offer them the best of myselfHolan declared long ago.