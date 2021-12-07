Are there rivalries? They reveal what Shiloh’s relationship with his brothers is like – Metro Ecuador

Angelina Jolie Not only is she a great actress, she is also the best mother, as she has dedicated herself to full to his six children, three biological and three adopted.

The famous makes no difference between his children Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, and Knox, and is proud of all.

Shiloh is one of his daughters who He monopolizes the flashes and the attention of all, for his talent, charisma, and beauty.

And being one of the most popular, and also one of the older brothers, many wonder how is the relationship of the 15-year-old, and if there is any rivalry.

But, Angelina has cleared that doubt, and clarified what Shiloh’s relationship with her brothers is like.

They reveal what Shiloh’s relationship is like with her brothers

The famous one on different occasions has made it very clear that Shiloh has a great relationship with her siblings.

Especially with Zahara, with whom you have a Great connection since they were little, because they only take a year, and both were born in Africa, Shiloh in Namibia, and Zahara in Ethiopia.

Because, Shiloh and Zahara have a relationship full of love, and they also feel passion for sports, and have several friends in common.

However, this does not mean that Shiloh gets on badly with her other siblings, on the contrary, they have a very close relationship.

Maddox, who is the eldest son, behaves very protective both with Angelina as with Shiloh and her sisters.

In addition, for Vivienne, and Knox, Shiloh is a great example and inspiration, which is why the young woman always tries to guide them like the great older sister that she is.

And with Pax, also has a good relationship and They are great accomplices, and this is evident in some outings they have done alone with their famous mother.

Definitely, Shiloh is a great young woman, humble, who has her feet on the ground, and has been raised with the best values, learning to value everything and everyone you have in your life.