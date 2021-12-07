Apps to share your car on iPhone

This is a classic application when we talk about sharing cars with other people. You can share a trip with someone who leaves close to you and goes to the same destination. You can find trips from the door of your house and make a getaway sharing the car and expenses, forgetting about the train or the plane. If you plan to drive yourself, you simply have to publish your trip in seconds, decide who will accompany you and hope that someone is willing to share expenses.

In the event that you are a passenger, you will simply have to search the search engine for the origin and destination of your trip. Next, you will see a list with all the trips that are available and the price that each one has. Likewise, you will be able to see the opinions of the driver and at all times you must verify the DNI and determine that you are a real person.

Journify

A free application that allows share a car on the daily trips you are making. The clearest example may be going to work every day that has a considerable cost. If in your own town there is someone who also does this route, you can easily share it. In this way you can save on costs and not go to work or study alone.

If you are a driver, you will simply have to share your vacant seats and forget about traveling alone. On the map you can mark the origin, destination and departure time. Once this is done, it will be the passengers who will look for the routes they need and it is possible that they will end up contacting you to be able to share expenses. In this way at the end of the month you will not have so many expenses and you will be able to save on vehicle maintenance among other aspects.

Hoop Carpool

This app allows you to share a car also in the journeys that are made on a day-to-day basis to work or university. In the event that you are a driver, you can save money by publishing the journeys you are making on a daily basis. But also if you are a passenger and you do not want to go by public transport, but you cannot have a car, you can find the best option through this interesting application.

The meeting point can always be agreed upon, since a chat will be opened with which a communication between driver and passenger. In this way, the details of the trip itself can be agreed, such as expenses, where to meet, or the specific schedule. In short, everything you need so that you can move comfortably on a path that is quite common at first.

Gou!

Social network to share the car with the people near you to go to work, university or events. In this way you can also do different social tasks when meeting new people. In a simple way you will be able to publish your routes and trips to get a car with a driver or offer your car to be able to share all the expenses that are generated.

In addition to this, you can connect directly with other travelers to live a more social experience with other users who have a lot in common. It costs nothing to download the application to be able to check if you have someone near you with whom you can socialize and share your car quickly. In this way you can make your trips more fun and above all cheaper.

Hitch-hiking

Solution for all people who constantly travel on the road for their work, family, studies, concerts or even to go to a new place. With a simple click you will be able to share the trip you are going to make with all the data. From when the trip is going to be made to the number of places that are available, they can be shared with a simple click.

In this case, the negative point is the verification system that is used. You do not choose to digitize the DNI or any other document, but the verification is done through Facebook. This makes the fact of being able to validate that we are dealing with a real person and with the identity that he manifests is not completely safe. Likewise, you can be guided by the rating of passengers or drivers to choose with a little more security.

Vitamin alternatives

It should be borne in mind that in addition to the classic applications, others have also emerged that have different functions. Among these, a specific audience of passengers or the possibility of also renting a car stands out. Here we show you these options.

Amovens

This is a collaborative company with a community of 1.5 million people. The highlight is the possibility of connect people who travel throughout Spain with passengers who need a seat. The application always promises that although you are going to reach your destination, you will also be able to meet new people when sharing a long journey to a different city.

But in addition to this functionality of sharing a car, it also stands out the fact of being able to carry out renting. In this sense, you can choose a new car and pay a monthly subscription to use it, having all maintenance covered. Although you will also be able to choose rent your own car for someone else to use, making it constantly generate money.

MissCar

In the event that you are a woman and you feel more comfortable traveling with other women, this is the application that you must have installed on your iPhone. This is because MissCar is the car sharing app for women. All you have to do is start by creating an account and validating the DNI. With this verification system it is allowed that all registered profiles are real and are verified.

In the event that you are a driver, you can share the expenses associated with the trip in a comfortable way. You will select the contribution of expenses that you want to receive and always indicate what you will be able to do in the car. That is, you will have to choose If you can smoke in the car, if you can transport pets, or if on the contrary you want only two people to be transported in the back. In this way you will have a personalized trip to your needs and tastes.

Same-way

With this application you will not be transporting people to get the cheapest trip, but goods. In the event that a person wants to send a package in a cheaper way to a specific part of Spain, they can use this application. Although it is also used to locate people with whom to share a car physically.

The operation is quite similar to what was discussed above. Simply, you must share the trips you make and connect with people who want to send goods from one place to another. From here you can earn extra money simply by taking an extra package with you, although as we say it can also be a person as such.

The ones we recommend

It has been seen that there are many applications that can be found in the App Store that are aimed at offering the option of car sharing. But we must undoubtedly opt for BlaBlaCar for the experience they have behind their backs, and the trust it offers to users. The verification system allows you to know that the person you are going to get in your car is verified.

However, if you want to opt for other options that are available, Journify is one of the best applications that you will find as well. It has the necessary tools to search for trips that are common. Normally, from those that are made to the workplace or training centers. That is why we always recommend its use whenever possible, also because it is also free.