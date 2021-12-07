Apple takes Russia to court over disagreements with App Store

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS / Mike Segar

Apple continues a legal battle against Russia after the fine of 12 million dollars that this country imposed on it for alleged abuse of the App Store; Faced with this situation, media such as RT reported that the company requested a judicial review of a warning that the Russian antitrust service (FAS) had made to Apple to allow developers to offer payment alternatives outside the store.

In turn, the Russian body had given Apple a deadline (September 30, 2021) to change some policies that would allow offering other forms of payment, however, the company refused and now there is a dispute between the Government and the American multinational. Faced with this legal battle and the alleged breach by the technology company, he could face a millionaire fine.

The initial investigation by the Russian government came after the Antitrust Service received a series of complaints from iOS users who claimed that it was sometimes cheaper to buy a product from the developer’s website than from the App Store, This price difference could be due to the 30% commission that Apple charges developers for each payment in the App Store, a fee that seems very high for developers who also contributed to the complaints.

Now, this is not the first legal process that Apple faces in the world, for example, in the United States, it has been involved in legal battles for several months and the situation does not look good for the company founded by Steve Jobs, Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

The case of the battle between Apple and Epic Games

Before reaching the stage, the discussion would begin in August 2020 when Apple decided to withdraw the game ‘Fortnite’ from the App Store when Epic Games, developer of this video game, offered users discounts and other gifts if they agreed to make their you buy directly from the developer.

Epic’s response was immediate and decided to make a video as a parody of a commercial that Apple had made with the theme of Orwell’s book “1984”, a commercial that first introduced the company’s computer.

Faced with this, Apple eliminated the development tools offered by Epic. The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, shared the communications between the two parties where Apple made it clear that it would not allow Fortnite to return to the App Store, at least until all judicial resources are exhausted, which could take at least another five years, at this point the battle went to legal grounds.

Although it has not yet been fully defined, this case still gives something to talk about, since the judge who handled the case of the Epic Games lawsuit against Apple ordered the latter to allow the developers to point out other payment systems in order to to avoid the 30% commission that the tech giant takes.

In this sense, Apple filed an appeal against this court order this September, which could delay compliance with the decision for at least one more year.

Within the case brought in the United States, the United States Court ruled that this decision was not reversible and that the company would have until December 9 to change the necessary internal policies that would allow developers to indicate those other payment options. ; However, Apple’s only announcement in the face of this court decision is that it will make exceptions to its payment policy for some media applications in 2022.

The cases carried out by this technological giant in Russia and the United States indicate that governments are concerned that the creator of the iPhone complicates with these payment measures, only through the App Store, competition between companies by monopolizing the market.

However, Apple points out that it has already made decisions to improve the situation, since not long ago it reduced the commission from 30 to 15% for developers that received less than a million dollars of income and also argued that in the future these measures could hurt App Store revenue (MAC service portfolio revenue has grown and is no longer concentrated solely on hardware sales).

Finally, they indicated that they are concerned about allowing third-party payments because it would increase the chances that malicious applications will direct users to fraudulent sites.

