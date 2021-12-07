Anto Roccuzzo surprised in networks with his acrobatic skills: “Missing”

Antonela Roccuzzo was shown doing a difficult yoga pose

The millions of followers that Antonela roccuzzo has on social networks already know the demanding exercise routines that she follows with the trainer and influencer Silvy Araujo, which is also reflected in his impeccable physical condition. But the 33-year-old Rosario also keeps in shape with other activities that she reveals little by little with the public.

In recent months, the wife of Lionel messi He shared photos practicing skateboarding and boxing, the latter sport somewhat more frequently, with which he connected especially during the time he was in Barcelona. Now, he was shown manifesting another physical prowess and surprised by his ability.

Lionel Messi’s wife maintains a constant exercise routine. Credit: Instagram

“Missing my yoga classes“, wrote Antonela in a story where with sportswear he placed his body upside down with total neatness and balance. After, Roccuzzo he spread his legs and held his posture with his body upright and brought them back together with relentless assurance. Finally, he closed the movement laughing at the relief of having succeeded.

Instagram video capture

The pose that the mother of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro It has a number of benefits, as shown by various yoga portals. First, it improves balance. In addition, it helps to have better circulation, while toning the back and relieving lower back pain.

In the video of the rosarina you could also see the Christmas decoration of the living room of her house in Paris, where both she and Leo They placed a Santa Claus and a reindeer to beat the holidays that this year they have to celebrate with the coldest European climate.

Earlier, Roccuzzo posted a picture of his youngest children, Mateo and Ciro, hugging while walking around the school. “I love you, bro,” wrote his mother, dead with tenderness. Is that Antonela is a mother in love with her little ones and that is often demonstrated in her social media posts.

