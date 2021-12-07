Anne Hathaway: the new role that promises to surpass ‘the Devil Wears Prada’

There are also reports that the duo signed the rapper. Run-DMC to offer a private concert to employees, right after announcing massive layoffs stemming from a general budget cut in the company.

Another unusual anecdote states that an employee had to travel to the Maldives to have a quick meeting ‘in person’ with the leaders of WeWork, when clearly they could have made a simple video call to hear the details of the public offering.

Adam Neumann announced his retirement in 2019 with a short statement: ‘Although our business is stronger than ever, in recent weeks the scrutiny I have received has become a constant distraction. So for the good of the company, I am retiring from my position as CEO. ‘

Later he completed his farewell message through a company representative, after the arrival of two new CEOs who would take up his position was announced: ‘WeWork is one of the companies With the fastest growth of the moment, and although there may be some pains when growing up, the results speak for themselves: it is a company with an inspiring, respectful work environment, and focused on showing the best of each person. ‘

Outside of the business context, the Neumann family’s lifestyle was quite particular: From their 1,000-square-meter property on the bay with a living room that was shaped like a guitar; going through his obsession to fly through the world in a private jet (in contrast to his speech on sustainability and ecology). The couple even forgot a stash of marijuana inside a Gulfstream G650 jet in 2019, something that of course got them all on the news.

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘WeCrashed’ with a typical ‘look’ from 2010. Getty Images.

This is how the ‘WeCrashed’ series you will take a tour through the history, the beginnings of the company and the evolution of the Neumann’s as a couple. Jared Leto plays Adam and Anne Hathaway will be Rebekah.

And although the miniseries is presented as a guilty pleasure to simply watch alone with some snacks and in pajamas, it is worth noting the Costume Design employee. We will see a lot of basic garments and fashion combinations that take us to that strange fashion era in 2010. The first proof: this union that should never have existed of a knitted hat, leggings and sandals from the Birkenstock brand.

The second test in this case: the flared jeans and snakeskin boots you wore Hathaway to film in Manhattan on June 8. Let the referrals begin and ‘faux pas’ of style of this decade, but let’s not feel alluded to.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.