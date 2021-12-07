Anne Hathaway revives look from ‘The devil wears fashion’ and looks spectacular

If anyone knows about style and elegance that is Anne Hathaway, and the actress has the best looks.

To their 39 years has the best style and constantly gives fashion classes with their comfortable and modern outfits.

One of his best films and one of the most emblematic was The Devil Wears Prada, where Anne gave life to Andrea, a young intern for a major fashion magazine.

For this role, Anne wore the best looks, with which she set a trend at the time, and now, 15 years later, she continues to copy these styles.

And it is that recently he has dazzled with some outfits that reminded us of the elegant and glamorous Andy Sachs.

Anne Hathaway looks with which she remembered her character from The Devil wears fashion

Mini dress with maxi coat and high boots

Anne recently exuded class and elegance by wearing a Black minidress with a high neck, which she combined with high boots in the same tone.

He complemented this outfit with a gray maxi coat and a black tote bag, leaving her hair loose, showing off a fringe, like Andy does 15 years.

Maxi coat with combat boots

The famous also looked beautiful and very similar to Andy with a spectacular outfit perfect for winter.

Anne wore a few black cargo pants, with combat boots, and a maxi coat in mustard color, in the best style of his old character.

“I love her style, always so elegant”, “she is the most beautiful, it reminds me of her role in the Devil wears fashion”, “she does not lose her style”, and “OMG Andy is back”, were some of the reactions in networks.

With these outfits, the actress makes it clear that Andy’s style is still very present, and will never go out of style.

In addition, it also teaches us that boots, tall, combat, and of any style, they are the biggest trend of winter, and it makes it clear to us how to dazzle.