Anne Hathaway celebrates 15 years of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with a reunion of stars

It’s the 15th anniversary of the 2006 comedy movie The Devil Wears Prada, and some of the film’s actresses and stellar actors got together for a virtual reunion.

For the meeting they got together Meryl streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily blunt and Stanley tucci.

Anne Hathaway played Andrea “Andy” Sachs in the comedy movie. She plays a college graduate, who goes to New York City and gets a job as an assistant assistant to a very demanding and powerful fashion magazine editor, Miranda priestly, interpreted by Meryl Streep.

The movie turned out to be a huge milestone for Hathaway. It was a dream come true for the 38-year-old American actress as she tried so hard to land the role, and she finally got it.

Anne Hathaway was the big winner with The Devil Wears Prada (The Devil wears fashion)

Rachel McAdams turned down the role of Andy Sachs

Anne Hathway’s fight is also noteworthy, as it was not the original choice of the filmmakers. They, along with Fox managers, wanted the Canadian actress to Rachel McAdams took on the role, but she turned it down.

Anne Hathaway revealed earlier this year that it was the studio’s ninth pick to play Andrea “Andy” Sachs in ” The Devil Wears Prada “.

Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten dunst were the other options for the iconic role. None of them wanted the role. On the other hand, Anne Hathway did everything possible to achieve it.

“I remember Anne Hathaway sitting on the couch in my office and explaining why she wanted to make this movie, why she had to play this role, and giving script ideas about the third act.”Said the former president of Fox 2000, Elizabeth gabler, to the specialized site Entertainment Weekly.

“Annie never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling, even walking into the office of [la ejecutiva de Fox] Carla Hacken and wrote in her Zen garden: ‘Hire me.’

Anne Hathaway achieved considerable production success when the team of filmmakers behind ” The Devil Wears Prada “ he favored her to take on the role. But the studies did not immediately consent.

“We started negotiating with Annie to make a deal, and that didn’t go well for the studio… We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to “said the director David Frankel.

Anne Hathaway poses for photographs at the European premiere of ‘The Intern’ in London, UK on September 27, 2015. The film will open in the UK on October 2. (London, Cinema) EFE / EPA / WILL OLIVER

The situation turned completely in her favor when the veteran actress Meryl streep, 71, saw the acclaimed “Brokeback Mountain” from Ang Lee with Anne Hathaway making a compelling performance in a supporting role as Lureen Newsome Twist, the wife of Jack twist from Jake Gyllenhaal.

Meryl Streep was so impressed with Anne Hathaway’s work that she called the then president and CEO of Fox to recommend her to the actress.

“Meryl was eager to make the movie and said ‘let me meet her'”said Frankel.

“’Brokeback Mountain’ was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful little role in that. And Meryl saw that scene from the movie, met her and called Tom Rothman on Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl is great and I think we’ll work well together.’

