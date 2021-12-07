Anne Hathaway celebrates 15 years of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with a reunion of stars

It’s the 15th anniversary of the 2006 comedy movie The Devil Wears Prada, and some of the film’s actresses and stellar actors got together for a virtual reunion.

For the meeting they got together Meryl streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily blunt and Stanley tucci.

