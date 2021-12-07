Angelina Jolie confessed to facial paralysis after divorcing Brad Pitt

2016 was a very tough year for Angelina Jolie. To the stress generated by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the media attention that both had to endure during the process, added to the anguish derived from being diagnosed Bell’s palsy, a syndrome that affects the facial nerve and causes weakness and even paralysis in the muscles of the face.

“I couldn’t tell if it was because of the menopause or the year it had been. Sometimes women in the family think of everyone except themselves until that attitude ends up affecting their health “, explains the protagonist of ‘Maleficent‘in an interview with Vanity fair in 2017.





The Oscar-winning performer managed to recover by resorting to the acupuncture, although the experience helped him to realize that he must begin to care more about his own well-being.

“I actually feel more woman now because I’m making smart decisions, and I am putting my family before everything else, and I feel that I am finally in control of my life and my health. And in my opinion that’s what makes you a real woman, “he said.

Despite claiming to have learned her lesson, Angelia – who underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 and a preventive removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes two years later after signs of ovarian cancer were discovered – remains determined to ensure the well-being of your offspring Above all else, to somehow make up for the chaos they have had to deal with since the actress filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last September.

She said that in those past nine months she focused “on trying to build a good home, washing dishes, cleaning dog poop, and reading stories every night. I’m getting better at all three.”

