America tied with Chivas to advance to the Semifinals

America drew 0-0 against Chivas at Akron and advanced to the Semifinals of Opening 2021 of the Liga MX Women thanks to the Aztec won 2-1.

At 33 ‘, Joseline Montoya fired a shot from outside the area, the ball was going to enter the goal from the upper right corner, but at the last moment the saving hand of Renata masciarelli.

In the second half, the Sacred Flock locked up Eagles in your own field; however, the long-awaited goal did not fall.

The team led by Craig Harrington he kept order in the defensive zone and thanks to that he keeps alive the dream of taking the trophy to the windows of Coapa.

The forward commanded by Daniela espinosa lost prominence in the complementary part and generated very little danger in the area of Celeste Espino.

In 58 ‘, Alicia cervantes entered the area, faced Janelly farias and took a powerful shot with his right leg, but, to his dismay, the ball crashed into the right post of the goal of Renata masciarelli. The top scorer in the history of the Guadalajara team looked for the tying goal until the last minute, but could not find it.

Edgar Mejia he was upset by the decisions made by the referee team led by the central Francia González. The whistler ignored some fouls in favor of the rojiblanco team and allowed the azulcremas players to do time.

In the final stretch of the meeting, the doctors entered the field to check on Karol Bernal, who began to bleed from his nose after contesting the ball against Sarah Leubbert.

