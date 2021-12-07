America. Emilio Azcárraga Jean and the harsh message to Santiago Solari

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.12.2021 09:39:43





The failure of America to stay no chance to fight for the title of the League soaked in the bosom of the club, so he let it be seen the owner of the Eagles, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, who said that in the institution it is not worth making many points throughout a tournament, if the main objective is not reached, which is the championship.

“(I am) very disappointed, sorry with all the fans. We are not going to hide behind a few quarters, a semis or a few points, for me it is very important to win the championship. You have to do a cold and very calculated analysis of what happened, “he told TUDN.

However, the boss of the America went further and not only aimed against the technical or directive body, but also questioned the performance of the players.

“I think you have to do a cold and very calculated analysis of what happened, there has to be responsibility not only of the Santiagos (Solari and Baños), there must be and assume the responsibility of the professionals who were on the pitch”, He indicated.

What do you think of the Antuna-Córdova exchange?

Emilio Azcarraga ruled on the exchange of players who are trading America and Chivas, which is between the players Sebastián Córdova by Uriel Antuna; faced with this, the owner of the Eagles He said that the most important thing is that the azulcremas have the best players in their ranks that they can get in the market.

“For the fans it can be difficult, for me it can be difficult, for Amaury Vergara) can be difficult, but an analysis has to be done on the side of the sporting diligence, we must try that the 11 players of America are the 11 best that we can get”, He concluded.