Amazon Web Services flaws affect websites around the world

If you are browsing the internet and the websites you visit are not working, you should know that it is not your internet: Amazon Web Services, the platform of hosting Amazon is in trouble globally, which means that many sites are having trouble accessing them.

While none of the official Amazon Web Services social media accounts have warned about the issue, there is mention of it on Amazon’s status page. In it, it is revealed that the platform called Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud is with a higher failure rate throughout all regions and particularly in North America.

The official explanation, at the time of writing this article, says that the AWS management console has problems but that the source of the error has already been identified and that work is already underway to bring the service back to normal as soon as possible.

However, this does not solve the bad time for Amazon users, not just website visitors but IT engineers and administrators who are suffering with intermittences on a Tuesday day, which in general tends to be one of the busiest days of the week.

The flaw affects only Amazon Web Services and fortunately, other services of the company have not reported any failures or errors so far.

