Amazing! This is how Sofía Vergara looked at the beginning of her modeling career and nobody can believe it

COLOMBIA – Sofia Vergara has almost 30 years in the entertainment industry And throughout her career, there have been many moments that she has given her fans, because the Colombian has not only stood out for being one of the most memorable models in the history of Latin America, but she has also been a very important image to make the identity of Latinos visible throughout the world.

Part of the aforementioned, can be evidenced in the multiple papers that Sofia Vergara He has performed in different series, because, if that were not enough, the Colombian celebrity has also stood out for being a comedy actress without equal. Likewise, she has also managed to make an important name as a businesswoman, especially in the world of fashion, with which she is closely related.

And it is that, whether acting, encouraging or directing a company, Sofia Vergara She has made herself look like a model with a sense of image and good taste like no other. This has not only been since his experience in catwalks and contests, but it seemed to do it in a very intuitive way from the beginning, which was, in part, one of the reasons why he liked it so much in the artistic environment.

Recently, Sofia Vergara has done a TBT on the occasion of those times when, perhaps, she was not as famous as now. However, the talent, beauty and daring personality that have always characterized her, could already be seen since that distant decade of the 90s, when her career was just beginning and her name was only just beginning to appear in some tabloids.

Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

In this photograph, we can see a young woman Sofia Vergara wearing an amazing bikini. The photography has a classic quality of those times, when digital cameras had not yet appeared on the market and, in the meantime, a great quality could be appreciated at that time, because there is no curve that cannot be seen well defined in the incredible I remember that the Colombian has published.