All the missions of Week 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and how to complete them

All the missions of Week 1 of Fortnite C3 T1 and how to complete them

The challenges and missions of the Week 1 of the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3 are available from 12/05/2021. Here we tell you how to successfully complete each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: Week 1 challenges and missions

Deal damage to opponents while gliding (0/50) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Jump through rings of fire with a vehicle (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Search chests or boxes of ammunition in emblematic places (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Land at The Daily Bugle and finish in the top 25 (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Open a chamber with another player (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Get kills with a SMG or Sniper Rifle (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Discover Named Locations (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents while gliding

We shot a wolf as we glided

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must inflict a total of 50 points of damage to opponents while we slide. The action of sliding is performed by running and holding the button / key down for a while. As we slide we must shoot enemies to deal damage.

Jump through rings of fire with a vehicle

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must go through a total of two rings of fire with a vehicle. Keep in mind that the rings of fire are only visible if we are in a vehicle. We will find rings of fire to go through in these two places on the map:

We will find rings of fire in these locations

Hot Reels : we will find several in the area.

: we will find several in the area. Chonker Circuit: we will find several along the circuit layout.

Search chests or ammo boxes at iconic locations

We register a chest in an emblematic place on the map

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must register a total of ten chests or boxes of ammunition in emblematic locations. The iconic locations are all over the island, and they are very numerous, so we will probably complete this mission without trying. Every time we enter one of them, the game will warn us that we are reaching a new area; This allows us to identify iconic locations or named locations.

Land at The Daily Bugle and finish in the top 25

Daily Bugle Mission

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, we must land in the Daily Bugle, and be among the first 25 in that same game. This is the area in which we must land; We recommend that you get out of there as soon as possible to increase your chances of survival:

Location of The Daily Bugle

Open a camera with another player

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, we must open a chamber of The Seven together with another player. The vaults have group locks; to open them, just be close to them. We will find Los Siete cameras in the following locations on the map:

The Seven Cameras Locations

Get kills with a SMG or Sniper Rifle

We take down an opponent with a submachine gun

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must obtain a total of three eliminations with submachine guns and / or marksman rifles. We recommend you play Team Skirmish and get weapons of this type. With any of them, liquidate any enemy you see.

Discover named locations

We land at The Jonesys and reveal this named location on the map

What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must discover on the map a total of ten named locations, any of the following list:

These are all named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass Season 1 map

Abandoned Sawmill

Loving Camp

Canyon Condo

Cholesterol farmhouse

Hot Reels

Chonker Circuit

Creamy Cross

The Daily Bugle

The sanctuary

The Jonesys

Fishing village

Tortuous Tunnels

To discover a location, just enter it.