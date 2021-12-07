All the missions of Week 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and how to complete them
The challenges and missions of the Week 1 of the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3 are available from 12/05/2021. Here we tell you how to successfully complete each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: Week 1 challenges and missions
- Deal damage to opponents while gliding (0/50) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Jump through rings of fire with a vehicle (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Search chests or boxes of ammunition in emblematic places (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Land at The Daily Bugle and finish in the top 25 (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Open a chamber with another player (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Get kills with a SMG or Sniper Rifle (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Discover Named Locations (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
Deal damage to opponents while gliding
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must inflict a total of 50 points of damage to opponents while we slide. The action of sliding is performed by running and holding the button / key down for a while. As we slide we must shoot enemies to deal damage.
Jump through rings of fire with a vehicle
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must go through a total of two rings of fire with a vehicle. Keep in mind that the rings of fire are only visible if we are in a vehicle. We will find rings of fire to go through in these two places on the map:
- Hot Reels: we will find several in the area.
- Chonker Circuit: we will find several along the circuit layout.
Search chests or ammo boxes at iconic locations
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must register a total of ten chests or boxes of ammunition in emblematic locations. The iconic locations are all over the island, and they are very numerous, so we will probably complete this mission without trying. Every time we enter one of them, the game will warn us that we are reaching a new area; This allows us to identify iconic locations or named locations.
Land at The Daily Bugle and finish in the top 25
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, we must land in the Daily Bugle, and be among the first 25 in that same game. This is the area in which we must land; We recommend that you get out of there as soon as possible to increase your chances of survival:
Open a camera with another player
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads, we must open a chamber of The Seven together with another player. The vaults have group locks; to open them, just be close to them. We will find Los Siete cameras in the following locations on the map:
Get kills with a SMG or Sniper Rifle
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must obtain a total of three eliminations with submachine guns and / or marksman rifles. We recommend you play Team Skirmish and get weapons of this type. With any of them, liquidate any enemy you see.
Discover named locations
What this challenge / mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must discover on the map a total of ten named locations, any of the following list:
- Abandoned Sawmill
- Loving Camp
- Canyon Condo
- Cholesterol farmhouse
- Hot Reels
- Chonker Circuit
- Creamy Cross
- The Daily Bugle
- The sanctuary
- The Jonesys
- Fishing village
- Tortuous Tunnels
To discover a location, just enter it.