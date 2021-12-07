All about BTS’s new album Collaboration with Ariana Grande!

After the great success of the South Korean group BTS with their most recent singles “My Universe” or Permission to dance. They have expanded their borders making it clear that there are no borders for music, they have captivated the world with their messages in all their songs full of hope and self-love. His talent has also made other artists fall in love to reconnect with their art and not to mention South Korea, they have put Korea on the map like never before.

Permission to dance takes over the summer Ed Sheeran and BTS did it again!

Remembering how they distributed flyers so that people could go to their first concert until they finished singing and dancing from the United Nations offices located in New York or selling out their concerts in just minutes. Whoever likes it, BTS is here to stay and show the entertainment industry how their talent continues to lead them on all kinds of adventures. By ensuring that every time BTS performs somewhere or sings a song, success is assured.

After having several dates in LA with their “permission to dance on stage” tour, they have shown that their music can make even the quietest person dance. Always carrying a message of love for society, after those mega tired concerts, they announced that they would take a vacation since their debut 8 years ago. Something that seems unreal but true, they have worked so hard to fill every corner with their music that it was to be expected that they are exhausted.

Therefore, they requested time to live closely this Christmas season with their respective families and to be able to return with their album and tour more powerful than ever. For example, when giving the last concert in LA we could find out that the next stop on their world tour is Seoul in South Korea, so we hope you have all your savings since that only means that the tour is getting closer and closer.

Concept discs you should know

Now that it is not a novelty to see all the stadiums full of people, Spotify showed its most listened to artists of 2021 and they are in third place only followed by Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift. What is known about the album so far is that it comes out in March 2022 together with the start of its tour in which we will see a completely different stage of BTS than what is known. Having a possible subunit in the group with BTS’s Maknae line. This rumor has grown since two of the members announced that they had worked on something together and that they would be releasing a Christmas song.

At the moment, it only remains to wait a bit for BTS’s agency to issue a new statement like the one it gave yesterday to announce the group’s vacation of the moment. Although if you want to stay closer to them, yesterday they opened their personal Instagram accounts for the first time to share all the details of their personal work such as the appearance of two members in a new series. Another member also released a song as the main theme of another series. Here the surprise never ends with BTS!