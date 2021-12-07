Alejandro Irarragorri, the controversial businessman who is close to the miracle of making the Atlas champion

Photo: ULISES RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images

Two years ago, Grupo Orlegi bought the Rojinegros from TV Azteca

Alejandro Irarragori is accused of representing Televisa and TV Azteca

He was singled out for being the driver of relegation elimination in Liga MX

Alejandro Irarragorri has two faces: one, the successful manager who managed to lead Santos to become the most successful Mexican teams in Liga MX, and the other, that of an entrepreneur who represents the group of owners of television stations that have dominated Mexican soccer for decades.

Irarragorri is a person who arouses passions. Some praise him for his sporting success, and others criticize him for benefiting from being around the powerful of Mexican soccer.

And today, Alejandro is close to a football miracle: make Atlas champion in the MX League, that team that has not won since 1951.

To be champion, Altas have to beat León, from Grupo Pachuca, a consortium that is antagonist of Irarragorri in Liga MX in the final.

But what is the key to the success of Alejandro Irarragorri, who is considered one of “300 most influential leaders in Mexico” by the magazine Líderes Mexicano.

Alejandro Irarragorri is a partner of Grupo Orlegi, owner of Santos, Atlas and Tampico y Madero. / Photo: Getty Images

The miracle with the Atlas

Today Atlas dreams of ending 70 years without being Liga MX champion.

Just two years ago, Grupo Orlegi – of which Irarragorri is the chairman of the board of directors – bought the Rojinegros from TV Azteca and led him to dream of the end of the drought.

But, The advance of the Atlas to the final of Mexican soccer was not without controversy over arbitration aid, after the Pumas striker, Juan Ignacio Dinneno, received a blow to the face that fractured his nose, but the referee did not score a penalty, despite reviewing the play in the VAR.

In the end, Atlas called 0-1 in the second leg of the semifinal, but the aggregate was 1-1 and went to the final for better position in the table.

This was one more controversy for a team of Alejandro Irarragorri, a businessman who always seems to benefit from Mexican soccer.

A successful project

Irarragorri joined as Grupo Modelo’s sports vice president in 2006 and was in charge of managing Santos. From that position, he led the Laguna team to win the Liga MX championship in 2008 and was part of the construction of the Territorio Santos Modelo stadium, one of the most modern in the country to this day.

Before the arrival of Alexander, Santos was a small team from northern Mexico, with one of the worst stadiums.

But it was not his only role at Grupo Modelo. It was key for the baseball teams that belonged to the brewery, Venados de Mazatlán (2009) and Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón (2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013), were multi-champions in the Pacific League and the Caribbean Series (2011 and 2013), the most important regional professional baseball tournament.

When Grupo Modelo was sold to the Belgian company AB InBev in 2012, this company was not interested in continuing with sports teams and sold them all.

Alejandro knew of the economic and sporting importance of Santos, therefore, junto other partners, he founded Grupo Orlegi and they acquired the lagoon team in an operation that, according to El Economista, exceeded 100 million dollars.

AND led them to be champions of Liga MX in the Clausura 2012, Clausura 2015 and Clausura 2018, in addition to the Mexico Cup in the 2014 Apertura.

Later, in 2016, bought Tampico Madero in the Expansión League, and he already made him champion, and in 2019, acquired the Atlas, one of the most traditional teams in Mexico.

Buy low and sell high …

Irarragorri’s formula with Santos is simple and at the same time complex: buy cheap players and sell them expensive. And with the profit, reinvest them to repeat the process.

His favorite customer has been America. Carlos Darwin Quintero, Oribe Peralta and Agustin Marchesín were three players that Santos sold to the Eagles – since Orlegi acquired the team – and received more than $ 20 million for them, according to Transfermarkt.

But Cruz Azul has also been an important client, buying Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez for more than 10 million dollars, according to Tranfermarkt.

A controversial and powerful owner

But not everything is pretty with Alejandro Irarragorri.

He is accused of representing Televisa and TV Azteca, who have América and Mazatlán FC, whose owners are the most powerful and are pointed out to manage Mexican soccer (Yon de Luisa, current president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, was an employee of Televisa).

Jesús Martínez -owner of Grupo Pachuca, which owns León-, is the visible face of the owners of Liga MX teams seeking a change and breaking the monopoly of Televisa and Azteca.

Martínez promoted in 2017 that the television broadcasting rights of the Mexican National Team should not continue to be monopolized by Televisa and TV Azteca, but he did not find the support of Irarragorri, who led a committee of owners to evaluate the issue.

According to Jesús Martínez, the offer of Telemundo and América Móvil was 260 million dollars only for the rights in the United States and mobile platforms, while that of Televisa amounted to 100 million for Mexico and the United States. But Alejandro Irarragorri supported Mexican television stations to renew the rights on the grounds that there was an exclusivity clause.

“He is no longer my friend,” Martínez declared about Irarragorri.

Fidel Kuri, who owned the Sharks, also accused Irarragorri of managing the Mexican Soccer Federation. The difference between the two was due to a change of footballers: Julio Furch went from Veracruz to Santos -and now he will play the final with Atlas- instead for Fredy Hinestroza, who arrived in Veracruz. But the latter arrived injured and despite Kuri’s complaint, the Federation supported Irarragorri so that he would not pay compensation.

“He is a person who manages the Federation because the last operation that I handled with him, after four doctors give me the reason for the player who sent me and he is notified in a timely manner … The Femexfut licensee determines that the doctors’ reports were wrong, when They had agreed with me, “Kuri told Marca Claro.

The legal conflict between the two continues.

The last great controversy of Irarragorri was the elimination of promotion and relegation in Liga MX in mid-2020 because the main equipment benefited was the Atlas, equipment that had just been purchased.

Irarragorri was criticized in the media and social networks for being the promoter of the elimination of the descent, and he came out to defend himself, and even accused Martínez of the media campaign against him.

“Jesus, the day you want to debate seriously, openly and from the front, delighted to do so, but enough of operating from behind,” said Irarragorri.

Today soccer smiles at Alejandro Irarragorri. The Atlas, that team that could have dropped a year ago, is in the final of Mexican soccer and can be champion for the first time in 70 years. With everything and controversy.

