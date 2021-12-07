Aitana follows in the footsteps of Rihanna, Selena Gomez or Kyle Jenner and presents her own collection for Puma | Fashion and Beauty

July 22 Aitana She was already in Marbella, but she has returned to the Starlite Festival because there is no doubt that she is one of the most demanded artists in our country. A magical night full of surprises like that, Even if it’s not with you that he took to the stage. Your collaboration with Eva Luna It is one of the most listened to songs this summer and in Marbella they have been able to enjoy it live.

“I am very excited to be with you for the second time this year, this place is very special and unique, just like you. Thank you very much for having been brave and trusting in the culture and in my show”. With these words, another magical night began for both her and her followers.

“Last year, during the pandemic, I only did one concert and it was here at Starlite Catalana Occidente. Tonight we are going to listen to songs from the first and second albums and I will try to sing your favorite songs, I only ask you to sing all the songs with all your strength, “she continued asking those who shared the night with her.

Own collection

But not only music occupies his life. The design begins to take relevance. Just announced a new collaboration with Puma. If a year ago she became a brand ambassador as other celebs such as Rihanna, Cristina Pedroche placeholder image, Kyle jenner or Selena Gomez.

Now he goes one step further and does not give up his image, but presents his own collection that will have pink as the protagonist. “PUMA Wild Rose Collection x Aitana. My own collection at @ puma… 🙏🏼coming soon🙏🏼, I dead of desire #AITANAxPUMA 🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺 #SheMovesUS #PumaWomen #publi ”, he wrote next to the video that presents the first images of this new achievement as an influencer.

The first comments in support of this new facet of the singer have not been lacking.