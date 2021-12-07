Actress Jessica Campbell dies, so Reese Witherspoon fires her

Jessica Campbell and Reese Witherspoon shared a set on “Election.” | Photo: Twitter.

The actress Jessica campbell, famous for her role in the film “Election,” died at 38 years of age suddenly and unexpectedlyher family reported to TMZ magazine.

Campbell passed away on December 29 in Portlan, United States, but it was until now that the news was released by the actress’s family, who are still awaiting the results of the Multnomah County coroner to determine the cause of death.

According to the testimony of his cousin Sarah Wessling, Jessica’s death was a surprise, Since that day Campbell, who is currently dedicated to naturopathic medicine, worked a normal day treating patients, and when he returned home to visit his mother and aunt he went to the bathroom but never came out.

Finding Campbell on the ground, Her family tried to resuscitate her, as did the emergency body, but they did not obtain results.

Days before his death, the actress said she had a cold-related discomfort, although he never confirmed that it was COVID-19.

Jessica Campbell is known for her role in the movie “Election.” next to Matthew Broderick, Chris Klein and fellow actress Reese Witherspoon, who he said goodbye to her with an emotional message through his Twitter account.

“So heartbroken hearing this. Working with Jessica at Election was a pleasure. I send all my love to Jessica’s family and loved ones. “

So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/xEt6bOwWqE – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 13, 2021

He also participated in the popular television series “Freaks and Geeks”, as well as in “The Safety of Objects” and Junk.