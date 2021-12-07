a movie date and very familiar

Ben and JLo, affectionately known as BenniferThey are eight months into the second stage of their romance, showing day by day that their relationship is fully consolidated. This time the photographers they have been captured in a very familiar plan, enjoying a movie with their children at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they went to see ‘Licorice pizza’, the last work of the director Paul Thomas Anderson, accompanied by the singer’s twins and two of the little ones that the actor shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in Capri last July. (EFE)

Since they resumed their relationship, both artists They have been seen in joint outings with their children on more than one occasion. The last time they were all seen as one big family was during the Thanksgiving Day, where they participated in a food drive in the Californian city.

Now ben and jennifer They are also planning Christmas And, according to several American media specialized in celebrities, they are trying to make it as special as possible for children and They even plan to invite Jennifer Garner to spend the holidays with them.

The Oscar-winning actor and director met the versatile artist in February of this year after the protagonist of ‘Argo’ sent him several emails while JLo was in full swing crisis with Alex Rodriguez. The singer and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of rumors and not-so-secret encounters, Bennifer made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday as they surfed (and kissed) on a luxurious yacht in the Mediterranean.

Previously, both had starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002, during whose filming they fell in love. Back then, in a most romantic gesture, Affleck was buying a full-page ad in various film magazines to praise JLo. “It has been an honor and a pleasure working with you. I just wish I was lucky enough to be in all of your movies. With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck, “read that not-so-veiled declaration of love.

The couple, during the Venice Film Festival. (EFE)

It is not surprising that in November of that same year they got engaged, but later they postponed their wedding until September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet. Nevertheless, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Later, JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and a year later Ben did the same with Jennifer Garner.

The actor spoke about the end of his marriage due in large part to his alcohol problems and appreciated “second chances” in a recent interview with ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ while once again being low-key about his current love story, which he described as “beautiful”.