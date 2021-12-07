A combination of types never seen before could be in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, according to this theory – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of detail that was offered today.

In this case, the information is not officially confirmed and is derived from the latest rumors that have been circulating on the Internet in recent days. Through them, it is being speculated that Pokémon Legends: Arceus includes for the first time a combination of types never seen before.

The theory is derived from the list of all regional forms of Hisui rumored thus far for the game. From GameRant, they suspect that Qwilfish, one of the Pokémon that would supposedly have regional form in the game, could include the Poison + Steel type combination for the first time.

This is the analysis they do:

When it comes to Qwilfish, its normal form is Water / Poison type, and rightly considering the fish it is inspired by. A Hispanic form of Qwilfish should have a different type than the original, with a focus on the huge spikes mentioned in recent rumors. There are few confirmed Steel-type Pokémon so far in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so the huge spikes could mean that the Pokémon is Steel-type. If it retains its poisonous look, considering there are no Poison / Steel-type Pokémon in the series so far, it would be fun to see a Qwilfish from Hisui be the first to get it.

Other more recent rumors suggest Hisui’s Qwilfish would be of the Sinister / Poison type, so we will have to be vigilant to see what finally happens.

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

Via.