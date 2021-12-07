41 highly specialized medical courses that you can enroll in

In the health field, learning is never finished because training can span decades. For this reason, upon graduating from university thousands of young people present the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM). But even after completing that stage of life and being specialists they can continue with their preparation. For that there are highly specialized medical courses.

To date there is a wide offer available and it all depends on each hospital. That is why below we share the call just published by the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition (INCMNSZ).

The Institute offers various one- or two-year programs for physicians who have already completed their training as specialists or subspecialists.

These courses are registered and endorsed by the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) as High Specialty Postgraduate Courses.

List of highly specialized medical courses available

INTERVENTIONAL ALGOLOGY

GASTROINTESTINAL PATHOLOGICAL ANATOMY

ANESTHESIA IN TRANSPLANTS

CARDIONEUMOLOGY

BARIATRIC SURGERY

ENDOCRINE SURGERY

HEPATO-PANCREATO-BILIARY SURGERY

DIABETES AND TECHNOLOGIES IN DIABETES

IMAGE DIAGNOSIS IN NEUROLOGY

ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPY

INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

THYROID DISEASES

VASCULAR CEREBRAL DISEASE

DISEASES OF MINERAL METABOLISM

INFLAMMATORY EYE DISEASES

NEUROMUSCULAR DISEASES

MONOCLONAL GAMMAPATIAS AND MULTIPLE MYELOMA

NEUROLOGICAL GERIATRICS

CLINICAL HEPATOLOGY AND LIVER TRANSPLANTATION

IMAGE AND INTERVENTION IN BREAST

PAIN AND PALLIATIVE MEDICINE

PERIOPERATIVE MEDICINE

GASTROINTESTINAL MOTILITY

TRANSPLANT NEPHROLOGY

NEPHROPATHOLOGY

NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY

OBESITY

MOLECULAR AND SUBCELLULAR PATHOLOGY APPLIED TO MORPHOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS

LINK PSYCHIATRY

INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY

ARTICULAR RECONSTRUCTION OF THE HIP AND KNEE

MAGNETIC RESONANCE

HEART MAGNETIC RESONANCE AND ANGIOTOMOGRAPHY

COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITOR CELL TRANSPLANTATION

KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

AUTONOMOUS NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS

ULTRASOUND ABDOMEN AND ULTRASOUND DOPPLER

ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND

HIV AIDS

Doctors interested in these courses should contact the teachers of the courses directly to find out the details of the selection process.

Once accepted by the professor of the course of interest, the applicant must submit the documentation specified in the following link.

The registration deadline for accepted students (before the Directorate of Education) will be January 31, 2022.

If you want to know the complete call together with the names of the professors of each of the highly specialized medical courses, you can check it at this link. It is emphasized that an essential criterion for applicants, nationals or foreigners, is the certification by the respective Council of the specialty preceding the course of interest.