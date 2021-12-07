21 celebrities who sneaked into a wedding and made it 1000% more unforgettable

Meryl Streep once snuck into a wedding dressed as Margaret Thatcher.

2.

Taylor Swift

@Gage_Simmons / Via Twitter: @Gage_Simmons

In 2016, Taylor surprised two fans, Max Singer and Kenya Smith, at their wedding in New Jersey. Apparently the groom’s sister had contacted Taylor to inform him of the wedding and let him know that Max and his mother used to frequently dance “Blank Space” at the hospital before their mother died. To the delight of the audience, Taylor sat down at the piano and began singing “Blank Space” at the reception.

3.

Meryl streep

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images,

Meryl was shooting scenes for The woman of iron in 2011, when she came across a married couple at Manchester City Hall, the very place where she was filming. The bride and groom were very surprised to see Margaret Thatcher (Meryl) suddenly appear during their nuptials. Later, Meryl sent the new couple signed photos with congratulations, and the team presented them with champagne, flowers, and a crystal vase.

Four.

Lil Nas X

@LilNasX / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

Lil Nas was at Disney World in December of last year, at a charity event for children. Later, after the event, he met a bride preparing to enter her wedding reception. He offered to walk her to the reception and her guests went crazy.

5.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

See this video on Youtube

TMZ / Via youtube.com

In 2011, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were strolling along a Malibu, California beach when they heard Biebs’ music playing nearby. So naturally they decided to show up and investigate on their own. Justin, then 17, even gave a quick congratulatory speech onstage.

6.

Maroon 5

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

For their music video, “Sugar,” Maroon 5 snuck into a wedding series in Los Angeles in 2015. According to Entertainment Tonight, at each wedding they hid behind a curtain on stage and then filmed the bride’s surprise to see to your special guest artists.

7.

Justin timberlake

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In 2016, Justin was eating at a New Hampshire restaurant when the father of the bride stopped him to ask if he could come by the wedding that same day. To her surprise, Justin showed up and even took some photos with the couple.

8.

John Travolta

Christopher polk

In 2013, John met a couple in a Georgia bar who told him they were getting married the next day. And what he did? He appeared the day after the wedding in “practically the same suit” and congratulated the bride and groom.

10.

Katy Perry

Christopher Polk / Getty Images / Via Instagram: @raypropstudios

Katy was staying at a Four Seasons in St. Louis Missouri for her 2017 tour Witness when his fans interrupted a wedding that was taking place in the same hotel. The newlyweds didn’t seem to mind, because Katy stayed to dance with the happy couple.

eleven.

Bradley Cooper

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images / Via Instagram: @lisaboggsphoto

Bradley was visiting Georgetown University, his alma mater, in 2016 when he saw a couple walking around campus taking wedding photos. He stopped by to greet them and then snuck into their wedding ceremony, which took place shortly after. According to People, he even caught the bouquet.

12.

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Getty Images

In 2014, Bey and Jay were strolling through Portofino, Italy, when they came across a wedding at a nearby church. They took a couple of photos with the newlyweds and continued on their way.

14.

Ed Sheeran

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

KIIS 1065, a radio station in Sydney, Australia, organized a $ 60,000 wedding for an Australian couple after learning that the mother of the bride had committed suicide earlier that year. The couple were already excited by the elegance of their wedding, but were even more excited when the radio station announced that Ed Sheeran would be singing “Thinking Out Loud” for the couple’s first dance.

fifteen.

Lady Gaga

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In 2016, Lady Gaga was in New York for an ad campaign when she snuck into a Central Park wedding. It was a Japanese wedding, so Gaga said to the bride and groom “I love you” in Japanese before giving a few hugs and posing for photos.

16.

Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer

Getty Images

The famous couple were in Dublin, Ireland, doing film press for That girl is a mess in 2015 when he stumbled upon a wedding at a local pub. They dropped down and further surprised the wedding guests by singing some tunes as well.

17.

Brad Pitt

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images for Turner

In December 2020, a newly married couple was celebrating their reception at the Stoke Park Hotel in the UK when the groom spotted Brad Pitt sitting at the hotel bar. Obviously, the couple came over to say hi to Brad and asked if he could pose for a photo. “He said yes, there was no problem, he said congratulations and that he hoped we had a great day,” the bride, Abi Lingwood, told People.

18.

Barack Obama

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

The former president was busy with his own affairs, playing a round of golf on a San Diego course, when excited boyfriends ran down to greet him. His wedding photographer had seen the president first and said to the bride, “I bet you if we go downstairs he’ll take a picture with us,” and then he started running. Obama took a few photos with the happy couple, (but I guess technically you could say they ran into him by surprise).

19.

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and Danny DeVito

What started off as a quiet sunset Teremana tequila 🥃 toast with my friend, Danny DeVito – turned into Wedding Crashers 2.0. So much love and mana in the room for the lovely bride & amp; groom. Congrats Will & amp; Kristine Abbot! #unforgettable ❤️ #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash

@TheRock / Via Twitter: @TheRock

twenty.

Jennifer hudson

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

twenty-one.

Macklemore

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

In 2016, Macklemore’s mother convinced him to sneak into a hotel wedding in Washington. He documented it all on SnapChat, according to E! News, and seemed to be having fun with the new couple and all of their guests.

This post was translated from English.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker