21 celebrities who sneaked into a wedding and made it 1000% more unforgettable
Meryl Streep once snuck into a wedding dressed as Margaret Thatcher.
2.
Taylor Swift
3.
Meryl streep
Four.
Lil Nas X
5.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
6.
Maroon 5
7.
Justin timberlake
8.
John Travolta
10.
Katy Perry
eleven.
Bradley Cooper
12.
Beyoncé and Jay Z
14.
Ed Sheeran
fifteen.
Lady Gaga
16.
Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer
17.
Brad Pitt
18.
Barack Obama
19.
Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and Danny DeVito
twenty.
Jennifer hudson
twenty-one.
Macklemore
This post was translated from English.