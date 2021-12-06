XRP Price Analysis, Tezos, Decentraland: Dec 05

After a window of recovery in early December, the bears stopped the bullish momentum and reversed the trend in their favor. As a result, XRP and Tezos continue to show signs of weakening as they hit their monthly lows on December 3.

MANA finally ended its rally after a collapse of the ascending channel for the past week.

XRP

After hitting its two-month high on November 10, XRP resonated with market dominators by steadily declining since then. Post a breakdown of the ascending channel, XRP price action marked a descending expansion gap. Since then, the bulls retested the upper trend line several times, but failed to drive a rally.

As the price fell below gold 61.8% Fibonacci level, there was a fresh break below the 16-week resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci level at the $ 0.88 mark.

XRP lost more than half of its value since November 10. Consequently, it hit its four-month low on December 3. As the bulls secured the $ 0.6 support, the alt saw traded at $ 0.8254 after noticing a 6.9% gain in 24 hours.

the RSI I practically struggled to hit the 40 mark on the last day. It was near the oversold region. Too, the DMI hinted at continued bearish influence in the near term.

Tezos (XTZ)

XTZ was in constant decline after hitting its ATH on October 4. The price diligently retreated as it moved down the descending channel. Then even after a breakout of the descending channel of more than 30% on Nov. 29, the bulls were unable to hold their lead as the price was unable to break the three-week resistance at the $ 5.92 mark.

The bulls needed to maintain the three-month resistance at the $ 4.4 mark. But they failed to hold that level, prompting a further collapse towards their 15-week low at $ 3,226.

At press time, XTZ was trading at $ 4,032. the RSI it remained extremely weak in the oversold region. Unless the bulls can gain momentum with high trading volumes, the bears have secured immediate strong resistance at $ 4.4. He too DMI Without a doubt, he preferred bears with a high directional trend. the MACD confirmed the downtrend as both lines were below equilibrium.

Decentraland (MANA)

During the spring phase for metaverse tokens, MANA boosted its ATH on November 25. Following a breakout of the descending wedge, price action moved into an ascending channel.

However, since then, the bears retested the $ 4.9 resistance three times before a significant drop. This decline led to a breakout of the ascending channel for the first time in 23 days. The recession eventually correlated with the market trend, unlike its previous rallies. However, at press time, the alt was trading at $ 3.82 after noticing a 13.9% gain in 24 hours.

After diving into oversold territory, the RSI showed some signs of revival. However, he was unable to cross the half line. In addition, the DMI resonated with the RSI by showing a bearish bias. But AO it projected a bullish comeback in the short term.

This is a machine translation of our English version.